PSL X Qualifier 1: Quetta Gladiators Opt Bat First Against Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 08:18 PM

Both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are quite excited to give their best at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Quetta Gladiators made 70 runs for 3 while batting first against Islamabad United in first Qualifier match of Pakistan Super League 10 (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The both sides are quite excited to give their best in this clash.

PLAYING XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel, Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, +Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, *Shadan Khan, James Neesham, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, +Ghazi Ghori, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah.

