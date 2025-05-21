PSL X Qualifier 1: Quetta Gladiators opt bat first against Islamabad United

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are quite excited to give their best at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Quetta Gladiators made 70 runs for 3 while batting first against Islamabad United in first Qualifier match of Pakistan Super League 10 (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel, Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, +Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, *Shadan Khan, James Neesham, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, +Ghazi Ghori, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah.