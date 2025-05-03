Open Menu

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators Opt To Bowl First Against Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:54 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Quetta Gladiators on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Islamabad United.

The 23rd match of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The both teams are quite excited to take on each other.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Finn Allen

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha (c), Andries Gous (wk), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Salman Irshad

More Stories From Sports