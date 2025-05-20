Open Menu

PSL X Returns To Gaddafi Stadium For Final Glory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM

The action of the HBL PSL X resumes at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as it is set to host playoffs from May 21 (Wednesday) and the final on May 25 (Sunday)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The action of the HBL PSL X resumes at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as it is set to host playoffs from May 21 (Wednesday) and the final on May 25 (Sunday).

The top-placed Quetta Gladiators will take on second placed Islamabad United in the Qualifier. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30pm, with toss taking place at 7pm.

The Eliminator 1 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Thursday, 22 May, with the match starting at 7.30pm. Eliminator 2 will be played between the losing side of the Qualifier and winning side of the Eliminator 1, scheduled on Friday, 23 May, followed by the final of the marquee event on Sunday, 25 May.

Defending champions Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan is leading the batting charts and currently holds the Hanif Mohammad Cap, with 394 runs from 10 matches, including one century and two half-centuries.

Kings’ James Vince occupies second spot, having accumulated 374 runs from 10 outings, including one century and three half-centuries. Qalandars’ southpaw Fakhar Zaman has scored 369 runs, including four half-centuries.

In the bowling charts, Kings’ Mohammad Abbas Afridi has bagged 17 wickets and holds the Fazal Mahmood Cap. Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed, United’s Jason Holder, and Kings’ Hasan Ali have taken 15 wickets each.

On the tickets, the PCB updated, that the fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the new announced dates of the respective matches, while fans can purchase Qualifier tickets from pcb.tcs.com.pk and TCS Express Centres.

