PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournament

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Friday responded to criticism regarding his participation as a player and mentor in the Pakistan Super League X (PSL X).

The fans and some former cricketers had criticized Malik, saying he should now focus on mentoring young players instead of taking the field himself.

The 43-year-old is currently representing Quetta Gladiators and has scored only 14 runs in two matches so far this season. He is also associated with the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) as a mentor.

Speaking to the media, Shoaib Malik said that his contract clearly states he is eligible to play, which is why he is participating. He added that he will remain available for the team as long as his services are needed.

Malik emphasized that his agreement with the PCB permits him to take part in the league as a player.

He said, “Whenever needed, I fulfill my responsibilities as a mentor. My contract clearly states that I am eligible to play, and that’s exactly what I’m doing,”.

Malik clarified that preparing team strategies is the job of the management, while it is the players' responsibility to perform whenever given a chance.

He stated, “Thinking and planning is the job of the think tank. Our job is to perform whenever the opportunity arises. We are trying to learn from our past mistakes and deliver better performances,”.

He further said that “People often ask why I am still playing but no one questions why some current national players are sitting out the entire PSL,”.