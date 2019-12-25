PSL5: PCB finalises tentative dates for opening ceremony, final

The fifth edition of the league will take place, entirely, in PakistanThe Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon officially announce the tournament schedule of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s fifth edition, sources have told Daily Express

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) The fifth edition of the league will take place, entirely, in PakistanThe Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon officially announce the tournament schedule of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s fifth edition, sources have told Daily Express.The PCB has already announced that the entire next season of the league will be held in Pakistan but the board is yet to announce the complete schedule of the event, despite the fact that roughly less than two months are left before the beginning of PSL5.Sources have revealed that the opening ceremony of the tournament is likely to take place on February 20 in Karachi while the grand finale is scheduled for March 22 in Lahore.

During the first four editions of the league, Trans Media Group & ITW were responsible for PSL opening ceremony's event management but this time Jalal and Satti have landed the contract for the glittering affair."Jalal and Satti will take care of this year's opening ceremony of PSL," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We followed the due process before giving them the contract and are hopeful that the company will maintain the high standards with regards to coverage of the event."