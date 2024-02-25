Open Menu

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi Stun Lahore Qalandars In Nerve-wracking Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:55 PM

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) In the twelfth match of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi secured a thrilling victory over the defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs in a sensational clash in Lahore tonight.

This marks the fifth consecutive defeat for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing PSL, as they are yet to secure a single win.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first, inviting Peshawar Zalmi to bat.

Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, scored 211 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In pursuit of the target of 212 runs, Lahore Qalandars managed to score only 203 runs in allotted 20 overs, losing six wickets in the process.

Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, could not win even a single match is in danger for its survival in the ongoing PSL 9 tournament.

Zalmis under the captaincy of Babar Azam also needed to show good performance to improve its ranking.

Haris Rauf, the fast bowler of Qalandars, is out of the remaining matches because of dislocation of his shoulder. He got injured while taking catch during a match against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Zalmi confidence must be high as they are coming in with the victory over Sultans in their last match by 5 runs. Babar Azam is in great form and his role will be very crucial as we saw that he held the Zalmi's batting line. They played three, lost two and won one.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, *Babar Azam, +Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, +Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, *Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan

