ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A month-long sports festival, being hosted by Private Schools Network (PSN) for Capital's low-fee schools got underway with a colourful opening ceremony at Margalla Town Islamabad's Multi-purpose Sports Ground on Wednesday.

Teachers, students and their parents in large numbers attended the ceremony.

A traditional parade, involving students of participating schools was the hallmark of the ceremony.

Students from Capital's several private schools got ample opportunities to showcase their sporting skills and potential.

Hundreds of students took part in the competitions of different disciplines on the opening day of the first phase of the 14th edition of the annual sports extravaganza.

Students featured in the events - 100m race, 200m race, frog race, sack race, tug of war, rope skipping and several other sports.

Both boys and girls participated in all the events barring cricket, which was open for boys only.

The fixtures are taking place on league-cum-knockout basis.

Parents of the students and their teachers cheered for their children and encouraged them every step of the way to come out on top.

Acting Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association, Shoaib Ahmad Dahri was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He commendef PSN for arranging sports galla for the students on a regular basis. "The organizers (PSN) are doing great work by holding such a coveted event for the students every year," he remarked.

He asked the students to balance their time and improve their work ethics by giving the considerate amount of time to their studies besides enjoying sports.

President PSN Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar on the occasion said that in the digital age it was imperative to engage students in the healthy activities. "It is our mission to hunt talent for different sport disciplines right from nursery class to Matric level," he added.