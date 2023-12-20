Open Menu

PSN's Annual Sports Festival Kicks Off With Colourful Opening Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez Published December 20, 2023 | 06:21 PM

PSN's annual sports festival kicks off with colourful opening ceremony

A month-long sports festival, being hosted by Private Schools Network (PSN) for Capital's low-fee schools got underway with a colourful opening ceremony at Margalla Town Islamabad's Multi-purpose Sports Ground on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A month-long sports festival, being hosted by Private Schools Network (PSN) for Capital's low-fee schools got underway with a colourful opening ceremony at Margalla Town Islamabad's Multi-purpose Sports Ground on Wednesday.

Teachers, students and their parents in large numbers attended the ceremony. 

A traditional parade, involving students of participating schools was the hallmark of the ceremony.

Students from Capital's several private schools got ample opportunities to showcase their sporting skills and potential.

Hundreds of students took part in the competitions of different disciplines on the opening day of the first phase of the 14th edition of the annual sports extravaganza.

Students featured in the events - 100m race, 200m race, frog race, sack race, tug of war, rope skipping and several other sports.

Both boys and girls participated in all the events barring cricket, which was open for boys only.

The fixtures are taking place on league-cum-knockout basis.

Parents of the students and their teachers cheered for their children and encouraged them every step of the way to come out on top.

Acting Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association, Shoaib Ahmad Dahri was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He commendef PSN for arranging sports galla for the students on a regular basis. "The organizers (PSN) are doing great work by holding such a coveted event for the students every year," he remarked.

He asked the students to balance their time and improve their work ethics by giving the considerate amount of time to their studies besides enjoying sports

President PSN Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar on the occasion said that in the digital age it was imperative to engage students in the healthy activities. "It is our mission to hunt talent for different sport disciplines right from nursery class to Matric level," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Sports Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydrop ..

Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydropower, RE potential in country

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz highlights inflation, other challenges facin ..

Nawaz highlights inflation, other challenges facing country

2 minutes ago
 Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pio ..

Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pioneering Hospitality Education ..

2 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister to increase country’s exports ..

Commerce Minister to increase country’s exports to China upto $25 billion

2 minutes ago
 PSX stayed bearish, loses 385 more points

PSX stayed bearish, loses 385 more points

11 minutes ago
 SECP warns public against illegal investment schem ..

SECP warns public against illegal investment schemes of Prime Zone

12 minutes ago
Noted poet Husnain Asghar Tabassum passes away

Noted poet Husnain Asghar Tabassum passes away

6 minutes ago
 CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas cele ..

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

30 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisas against Dollar in 7th consec ..

Rupee gains 11 paisas against Dollar in 7th consecutive interbank trading sessio ..

30 minutes ago
 Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

30 minutes ago
 Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesd ..

Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesday

30 minutes ago
 Hospital doctors in England start longest strike y ..

Hospital doctors in England start longest strike yet over pay

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports