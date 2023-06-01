Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is going to sponsor Pakistan No. 1 top ranked squash player Ibrahim Mohib of Pakistan Army in the national and international events in and around the world, former World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan said while talking to APP here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is going to sponsor Pakistan No. 1 top ranked squash player Ibrahim Mohib of Pakistan Army in the national and international events in and around the world, former World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan said while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Mohib Ullah Khan, an elder brother of squash wizard Jansher Khan informed that during his meeting with Managing Director Pakistan State Oil Syed Muhammad Taha, he confirmed that Ibrahim Mohib of the Pakistan Army would get full sponsorship from the Pakistan State Oil either in the national or in the international events besides providing all the playing gears including rackets, shoes, uniform, balls and ensuring facilities of proper diet during his various outings.

Ibrahim Mohib, a promising player of the Mohib Ullah Squash Academy run by Pakistan Sports Board since 2006 wherein the academy produced prominent players in both the junior and senior ranking at national and international levels.

He said a key support has been extended by the Pakistan Sports Board Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy from time to time and coaches including Pervez Ali, Adil Khan and Head Coach Shehzad Mohib who are playing key role in promoting squash besides training and coaching the promising upcoming players in different age groups including U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17.

When contacted his coach Shehzad Mohib, he said, it is certainly a new beginning that Pakistan's top lubricant company and a brand name like Pakistan State Oil is sponsoring squash players, both for the national and international events.

He said with such sponsorship, Ibrahim Mohib, who belongs from a legendary squash family like his uncle Jansher Khan, his grandfather Mohib Ullah Khan, would get much needed international exposure.

He said international exposure is key to promote the game of squash and its players.

Ibrhaim Mohib, who is currently National U17 No. 1, but he has achieved top position in the age group of U11, U13, U15 and now holding the top ranking position in the U17 by playing for Pakistan. Ibrahim Mohib either held the top position or remained runners-up in various age groups national junior events.

He said looking after his current performance, the Pakistan State Oil came up with such sponsorship. He said sponsoring Ibrahim Mohib or other squash players means providing services to the country from Pakistan State Oil.

He said hopefully after Ibrahim Mohib, PSO would extend support to other players holding the top ranking position in other age groups. Former World Champion Mohib Ullah appreciated the Managing Director Pakistan State Oil for extending sponsorship to Ibrahim Mohib.

Mohib Ullah Khan, who is the founder of the PSB Mohib Ullah Squash Academy, which a key in producing international players in squash, also lauded the efforts of the Mohsin Ali Mangi, Chief Strategy Officer Pakistan State Oil and Mansoor Khan, General Manager PSO for the positive role toward promoting squash in the country.

Talking about the initiative taken by PSO, Mohib Ullah, also thanked Brig. Ahmad Saeed, Director Sports Army Control Board, for supporting all games particularly squash that is why the players of Army had given excellent performance in the recently concluded 34th National Games Quetta.