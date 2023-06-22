PSOA to hold exhibition matches on Olympic Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Students Olympics Association (PSOA) on Thursday announced to hold exhibition matches in various cities to celebrate Olympic Day.

Friday, 23 June, will mark 129 years since the creation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Olympic Day – which marks the formation of the IOC on this day in 1894 – aims to celebrate the joy of sport and remember the creation of the modern Olympic Movement by founder Pierre de Coubertin.

The theme for the Olympic Day 2023 is called "#LetsMove" which is inspired by the research conducted by WHO in 2022, which shows the significant health benefits for hearts, bodies and minds from just 30 minutes of movement a day.

President, Pakistan Students Olympics Association, Maqbool Arain said that the Association would organize various sports competitions across the country to mark Olympic Day.

"We have issued instructions to all our affiliated units to organize sports exhibition competitions in their respective areas," he said in a statement.