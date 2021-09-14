UrduPoint.com

PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship From Oct 25

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The 6th PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship will be held from October 25 to 30 in Karachi, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) said on Tuesday.

"Bowlers from across the country will take part in nine different categories including professional singles, professional team, amateur, deaf singles (men and women), women singles, inter-school, inter- colleges, inter-university and media events," Ijaz ur Rehman, president of PTBF said in a statement.

According to Ijaz the online registration for the players will commence on October 1 will continue till October 20. The players would get themselves registered onn email address; ptbfijaz@gmail.com.

The draws of the championship will be held on October 24 at 4.00 pm.

The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on October 30 at 6.00 pm. wherein trophies, medals, certificates will be given to the winning players.

