PTBF To Feature In 4 Int'l Tournaments

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would feature in four international tournaments revealed the national body's sports Calendar for the year 2023-24.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman announced the players to feature in four international tournaments between August to November.

Pakistani players would participate in the 22nd Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championship in Singapore from August 19 to 26 while in Storm Lucky Larsen Master Bowling Tournament at Helsingborg, Sweden from September 1 to 10.

Pakistan's participation would also be seen in IBF World Bowling Championship at Kuwait from October 3 to 18 and in 6th Indoor & Martial Arts Games at Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 26.

Meanwhile PTBF would hold four national tournaments including Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2023 Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi (August 9 to 14); 8th PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2023 ArenaBowling Club, Karachi (October 25 to 30); Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2023 Royal Rodale Bowling Club Karachi (December 25 to 31); 16th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2024 Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah park Rawalpindi (March 25-30, 2024).

