PTBF To Resume Its Activities In October

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is set to resume its activities in the country by holding its premier event, 'Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament' next month at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

"Azadi Cup is a regular feature of our annual Calendar. The event takes place in August every year in the month of August in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic we were compelled to move it to October," President PTBF Ijaz-ur-Rehman told APP.

According to Ijaz over 350 bowlers from across the country were expected to feature in the various categories of the event that would be held from October 25 to 30. "This year we are hoping to attract a large number of participants. Apart from our nine regular categories, there will be inter-university, inter-college and inter-school contests," he said.

The regular categories include men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles, amateur, under-12, under-14, under-16 and media.

"The event will carry a prize purse of one million rupees, which will be distributed among the winners and runners-up of various categories at the conclusion of the event," Ijaz added.

The PTBF president said that coronavirus had restricted the athletes indoors during the prolonged lockdown. "Players will have to work hard to make up for the shortfall that has been caused during the shutdown period," he said.

He said registration of players for the event would commence in the first week of October. "The aspiring players will be able to get themselves registered online," he said.

