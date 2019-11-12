PTCL 'Fun & Sports Gala 2019' concludes

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Tuesday concluded its annual Fun and Sports Gala, organized for its employees and their families in F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Tuesday concluded its annual Fun and Sports Gala, organized for its employees and their families in F-9 Park.

The sports categories were include Cricket, Badminton and Table Tennis. Apart from the sports activities, there were also exciting fun games like Tug-of-War planned for the employees and its families, a press release said.

PTCL North Zone won the Zonal Cricket competition. Badminton was won by PTCL South Zone in the male category and by PTCL Headquarter (HQ) in team female category.

PTCL Central Zone and HQ both Men and Women teams respectively clinched the trophies in Table Tennis.

Amidst enthusiastic cheering of the crowd, all the competitions were fiercely contested.

The Guest of Honor at the ceremony, PTCL Chief Human Resource Officer Syed Mazhar Hussain distributed the trophies amongst the proud winners and other winning participants.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain said, "At PTCL, we endeavor to provide a diverse culture, promote employee well-being and a healthy lifestyle.

Moreover, the company provides everyone a platform to interact and engage with each other that helps in relationship building and developing sportsmanship.

Congratulations to all the winning teams and players and also those who actively participated to make sports gala a huge success."The Sports Gala 2019 concluded on a positive note, where the senior management applauded the spirit and passion with which the players participated in the competitions.

PTCL, being a caring employer, is committed to provide an enabling work place environment for its employees to boost their overall morale and productivity. Ends