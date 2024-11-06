PTDC completes arrangements for Thal Jeep Rally

The Punjab Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC) has completed all arrangements for the much-anticipated Thal Jeep Rally

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC) has completed all arrangements for the much-anticipated Thal Jeep Rally.

The 9th Thal Jeep Rally will take place over four days and the official road map has been released. The event will begin on Thursday, Nov 7, at the Head Muhammad Wala Chhanga Manga dune, and will continue until Nov 10. The schedule has been finalised by the department with the prize distribution ceremony, taking place on Nov 10 at the Muzaffargarh Faisal Stadium.

The rally will be held in the deserts of Kot Addu where both local and international racers would showcase their skills. As per the released schedule, registration, technical inspections, and medical checks would take place on Nov 7 from 9am to 3pm.

On Nov 8, the qualifying round will be held at Head Muhammad Wala Chhanga Manga dune, followed by the stock category race on Nov 9, and the modified vehicle and women's categories on Nov 10. The prize distribution ceremony will be held in the evening at Faisal Stadium.

More than 100 racers will participate in the rally, which will cover over 100 kilometers across Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, and Layyah. The event will feature competitions in 13 categories. In a first for the four-day festival, Punjab’s rich culture will be highlighted with various traditional events, including baggi (horse-drawn carriage), jhoomar (folk dance), drum performances, and several programs by schoolchildren.