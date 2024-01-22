PTF Announces Davis Cup Team For Tie Against India
Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2024 | 08:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday announced the Davis Cup team for the World Group-I Playoff tie against India, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on the 3rd and 4th of February.
The team comprises Muzammil Murtaza, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah. Muhammad Abid will accompany the team as non-playing captain, said a press release.
