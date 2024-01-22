Open Menu

PTF Announces Davis Cup Team For Tie Against India

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2024 | 08:33 PM

PTF announces Davis Cup team for tie against India

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday announced the Davis Cup team for the World Group-I Playoff tie against India, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on the 3rd and 4th of February

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday announced the Davis Cup team for the World Group-I Playoff tie against India, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on the 3rd and 4th of February.

The team comprises Muzammil Murtaza, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah. Muhammad Abid will accompany the team as non-playing captain, said a press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Islamabad World February

Recent Stories

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected trade ..

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fi ..

25 minutes ago
 PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

22 minutes ago
 Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on po ..

Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations

23 minutes ago
 Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

23 minutes ago
 Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss financing operations in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing ..

Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi

23 minutes ago
Four more testified statement in cipher case

Four more testified statement in cipher case

23 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure fre ..

Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election

23 minutes ago
 CDA to build two electric bus depots

CDA to build two electric bus depots

22 minutes ago
 Speakers for capacity building of women political ..

Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level

22 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

22 minutes ago
 15 injured in car-van collision

15 injured in car-van collision

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports