PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:50 PM

PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 kicks off

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) Islamabad Super Cup-2020 commenced here at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Thursday with qualifying fixtures taking place between Pakistan No. 7 and 8 and the wild cards entrants

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) Islamabad Super Cup-2020 commenced here at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Thursday with qualifying fixtures taking place between Pakistan No. 7 and 8 and the wild cards entrants.

Presidente of PTF Salim Saifullah Khan in his message on the occasion said that it was heartening to note that the PTF was the first federation to hold a national level event following a long Covid-19 break. In a statement, he said that more events the federation would hold more events in the near future. He also appreciated the efforts of the PTF and ITA management for joining hands in organizing the event.

Meanwhile, two qualifying matches were played on an opening day in the men's category between Pakistan No. 7 & 8 against the wild cards Barkatullah and M. Shoaib.

The main draw matches will start on Friday wherein the top-ranked players will be seen in action.

Following are the result of Men's Singles Qualifying Matches: Men's Singles Qualifying Matches: Barkatullah beat Yousaf 6-7(7), 7-5, 7-6(3).

Ahmed Choudhry beat M. Shoaib 7-5, 6-4 Following are the matches will be played tomorrow: Men's Singles Main Draw: Aqeel Khan vs. Mudassir Murtaza, Ahmed Chaudhary vs. Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan vs. Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah vs. Muzammil Murtaza Junior's Singles Main Draw: Faizan Fayyaz Khan vs. Zalan Khan, Nalain Abbas vs. M. Huzaifa Khan, Sami Zeb vs. Aqib Hayat, Subhan Salik vs. Hamid IsrarThe opening ceremony of the PTF -ITA Islamabad Super Cup will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM. Tariq Murtaza, President of ITA and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Due to Covid-19, only participating players, their parents and coaches will be allowed to witness matches.

