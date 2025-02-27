Open Menu

PTF President Congratulates New IPC Secretary, Seeks Support For Sport's Growth

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 06:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi met with newly appointed Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Zahoor Ahmed on Thursday to discuss the development of tennis in the country.

During the courtesy meeting, Qureshi congratulated Zahoor Ahmed on his new role and outlined key strategies for advancing tennis infrastructure and player development across Pakistan.

The PTF president briefed the secretary about recent national and international tournament performances by Pakistani tennis players and ongoing improvements at the PTF Tennis Complex.

He emphasized the critical need for government support to expand training facilities and provide financial backing for emerging young talents.

Secretary Ahmed responded positively, pledging the ministry's full cooperation in promoting tennis nationwide.

He expressed appreciation for the federation's efforts under Qureshi's leadership.

The meeting highlighted the potential for collaborative efforts between the sports federation and government to elevate tennis's profile and performance in Pakistan.

