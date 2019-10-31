PTF ropes in Korean coach

Korean coach Han Sangsu will be training the national taekwondo players for the upcoming South Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Korean coach Han Sangsu will be training the national taekwondo players for the upcoming South Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

Han Sangsu would be coming on November 7, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The hiring of the said coach was made possible due to kind support of the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Besides training, the athletes for the South Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers, the services of the foreign coach would also be utilized by PTF's affiliated units, departments and associations.

The Pakistani Coaches would also remain under the supervision of the Korean coach to learn modern skills and techniques.