UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTF Ropes In Korean Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:11 PM

PTF ropes in Korean coach

Korean coach Han Sangsu will be training the national taekwondo players for the upcoming South Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Korean coach Han Sangsu will be training the national taekwondo players for the upcoming South Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

Han Sangsu would be coming on November 7, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The hiring of the said coach was made possible due to kind support of the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Besides training, the athletes for the South Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers, the services of the foreign coach would also be utilized by PTF's affiliated units, departments and associations.

The Pakistani Coaches would also remain under the supervision of the Korean coach to learn modern skills and techniques.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Tokyo November 2020 Olympics Asia Coach

Recent Stories

"Women should rape men if they want equality", Qam ..

9 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 442 points ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates five ..

2 minutes ago

Eurozone growth weak but stable at 0.2%, inflation ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns 44 mln from travel services' expo ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.