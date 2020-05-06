UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTF Set To Hold National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 Online From May 15

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:59 PM

PTF set to hold National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 online from May 15

At a time when sports activities are suspended across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is set to hold online National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 from May 15-20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):At a time when sports activities are suspended across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is set to hold online National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 from May 15-20.

"It'll be first of its kind event in the history of Pakistan sports that will be taking place through video link," Col (r) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, President of PTF told APP here on Wednesday.

"Instead of waiting for the situation to improve and start things after that, I believe we need to think out of the box," Wasim added.

Divulging the details of the championship, he said athletes from all age ranges � eight to 50 years would be able to chip in the event. "Provinces and clubs have been asked to start preparations for the championship. We aim to involve around 1300 to 1500 athletes of all age groups from across the country.

"The registration process will start from May 10. Members of clubs, registered with district, provincial associations or federation (PTF) and holders of a national or Kukkiwon Dan/Poom certificate or 2ndKup and higher will be allowed to participate in the event.

"Poomsae players of departments and services are not allowed to participate in this event. However, Khyrougi players can feature in it," Wasim revealed.

He said while staying at home, the athletes would be asked to upload videos of themselves, performing predetermined poomsae, which would be scored by a jury of national coaches. "The jury will be headed by Korean coach Han Sang Su, while Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Shahzad Muhammad Asif, Najia Rasool and Amar Masood will be its members. The jury will minutely watch every individual before awarding positions in each category."Wasim said that the results of the championship would be uploaded on the PTF website. He said medals would be awarded to the winners while certificates would be awarded to all the participants. He expressed the hope that besides keeping athletes fit during the shutdown period, the championship would help PTF unearth talent for future competitions.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports May 2020 Event All From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

49 seconds ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

15 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

50 seconds ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos Wednesday ..

52 seconds ago

Murad Raas says no decision yet to open schools in ..

37 minutes ago

ATC to resume hearing in KKF money laundering case ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.