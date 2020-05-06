PTF set to hold National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 online from May 15

At a time when sports activities are suspended across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is set to hold online National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 from May 15-20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):At a time when sports activities are suspended across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is set to hold online National Clubs Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020 from May 15-20.

"It'll be first of its kind event in the history of Pakistan sports that will be taking place through video link," Col (r) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, President of PTF told APP here on Wednesday.

"Instead of waiting for the situation to improve and start things after that, I believe we need to think out of the box," Wasim added.

Divulging the details of the championship, he said athletes from all age ranges � eight to 50 years would be able to chip in the event. "Provinces and clubs have been asked to start preparations for the championship. We aim to involve around 1300 to 1500 athletes of all age groups from across the country.

"The registration process will start from May 10. Members of clubs, registered with district, provincial associations or federation (PTF) and holders of a national or Kukkiwon Dan/Poom certificate or 2ndKup and higher will be allowed to participate in the event.

"Poomsae players of departments and services are not allowed to participate in this event. However, Khyrougi players can feature in it," Wasim revealed.

He said while staying at home, the athletes would be asked to upload videos of themselves, performing predetermined poomsae, which would be scored by a jury of national coaches. "The jury will be headed by Korean coach Han Sang Su, while Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Shahzad Muhammad Asif, Najia Rasool and Amar Masood will be its members. The jury will minutely watch every individual before awarding positions in each category."Wasim said that the results of the championship would be uploaded on the PTF website. He said medals would be awarded to the winners while certificates would be awarded to all the participants. He expressed the hope that besides keeping athletes fit during the shutdown period, the championship would help PTF unearth talent for future competitions.

