PTF’s Annual General Council Meeting Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2023 | 08:28 PM

The Annual General Council Meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was held under the chair of President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan at the PTF -SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Saturday

Iftikhar Rashid SEVP PTF, Khawar Hyat Khan SEVP PTF, Col. Gul Rehman(R), Secretary General PTF, Muhammad Khalil Chughtai Treasurer PTF, Khawaja Suhail SVP PTF, officials of the PTF and heads/representatives of the PTF’s affiliated units attended the meeting, said a press release.

Salim Saifullah informed the members that the Indian Davis Cup team would visit Pakistan for the first time since 1964. This is indeed a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) tried their best to avoid coming to Pakistan, citing security concerns, even to the extent of appealing the decision of the Davis Cup Committee, which had ruled in favour of Pakistan.

The appeal was dismissed, thanks to effective lobbying by the PTF team.

All the members appreciated the great work done by the President PTF, especially in forcing India to come to Pakistan.

The members also suggested the need for more work at the grassroots level for the improvement of tennis in Pakistan.

Salim Saifullah also updated the house about the PTF elections, stating that the PTF had written to the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympics to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the PTF to conduct elections without any delay.

