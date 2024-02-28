PTF's National Training Centre Achieves ITF White Recognition Status
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Wednesday that its National Training Centre (NTC) in Islamabad had been officially recognized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) at the White Level.
The ITF recognition comes after a thorough review of the facility based on established criteria and standards set by the ITF, said a press release.
The PTF NTC, which was inaugurated in 2019 and serves as the national tennis academy, has met all the necessary criteria to attain the prestigious ITF White Recognition status. This recognition signifies that the NTC in Islamabad meets the quality standards set by the ITF for tennis training centres worldwide.
Executive Director of Development at the ITF, Luca Santilli, congratulated the PTF on achieving this milestone and formally recognized the Pakistan National Training Centre at the White level for four years, starting from the 27th
February 2024 until 26th February 2028.
President of PTF, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, and former President Salim Saifullah Khan expressed their gratitude to the ITF and Santilli for acknowledging the PTF's NTC. They also commended Head Coach NTC Asim Shafik, National Development Director, and the entire NTC team for their efforts in planning and implementing the programme as well as all the coaches and players associated with the NTC.
Qureshi further emphasised the importance of expanding the NTC and improving the programme to benefit even more players in the future. The achievement of the ITF White recognition status is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the PTF in developing tennis talent in Pakistan.
