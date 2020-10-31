UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI District Inter-Club Badminton Championship Continue In Full Swing

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:22 PM

PTI District Inter-Club Badminton Championship continue in full swing

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf District Inter-Club Badminton Championship continues in Landi Arbab Badminton Hall with almost 70 players from 32 clubs participating

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf District Inter-Club Badminton Championship continues in Landi Arbab Badminton Hall with almost 70 players from 32 clubs participating.

On Saturday, Secretary General Amjad Khan was the chief guest along with District Badminton Association President and Chief Organizer Mian Sadaqat Shah, International Coach Hayatullah Khan and other personalities were also present.

Bilal and Wajahaat in the first doubles quarter-final recorded victory against Azaaz and Jawad by 15-13 and 15-12 and in the second quarter final, Emad and Johar defeated Ahmed and Qaiser 15-11 and 15-9, while in the third quarter final, Umair and Saqib defeated Imam and Aqib 15-4, 4-15 and 15-12.

District Badminton Association President Mian Sadaqat Shah said that the purpose of holding the competitions is to provide opportunities to the players to come forward and exhibit their skills through competitions.

He said there is no dearth of talent in Badminton in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but such talented players need to be polish through competitions and proper coaching and training. He said, If we provide due opportunities to the players, they could be able to come up at national and international levels.

He also lauded the efforts being put in by Directorate General of sports KP for providing and equipping indoor halls throughout the province with international standard badminton facilities.

He said through proper coaching and training we could be able to bring our talent. He said through such encouragement and proper training, coaching and equipping indoor halls facilities with upgraded international standard facilities, more players would come forward for the main pool of selection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton From Coach

Recent Stories

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N Pr ..

26 minutes ago

China delivers online training to health professio ..

3 minutes ago

Renault boss hits back at plans to block Alonso te ..

3 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Thar

3 minutes ago

Almost 20 Taliban Militants Killed Across Afghanis ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.