PTI District Inter-Club Badminton Championship continue in full swing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf District Inter-Club Badminton Championship continues in Landi Arbab Badminton Hall with almost 70 players from 32 clubs participating.

On Saturday, Secretary General Amjad Khan was the chief guest along with District Badminton Association President and Chief Organizer Mian Sadaqat Shah, International Coach Hayatullah Khan and other personalities were also present.

Bilal and Wajahaat in the first doubles quarter-final recorded victory against Azaaz and Jawad by 15-13 and 15-12 and in the second quarter final, Emad and Johar defeated Ahmed and Qaiser 15-11 and 15-9, while in the third quarter final, Umair and Saqib defeated Imam and Aqib 15-4, 4-15 and 15-12.

District Badminton Association President Mian Sadaqat Shah said that the purpose of holding the competitions is to provide opportunities to the players to come forward and exhibit their skills through competitions.

He said there is no dearth of talent in Badminton in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but such talented players need to be polish through competitions and proper coaching and training. He said, If we provide due opportunities to the players, they could be able to come up at national and international levels.

He also lauded the efforts being put in by Directorate General of sports KP for providing and equipping indoor halls throughout the province with international standard badminton facilities.

He said through proper coaching and training we could be able to bring our talent. He said through such encouragement and proper training, coaching and equipping indoor halls facilities with upgraded international standard facilities, more players would come forward for the main pool of selection.