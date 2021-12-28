PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage sports culture: Minister Rai Taimoor khan Bhatti

Rai Taimoor khan Bhatti Minister of sports Punjab and youth affairs Pakistan on Tuesday said that Tehreek e Insaaf was paying much focus and diverting its all possible resources to youth to encourage and promote sports culture sports which was the need of hours

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Rai Taimoor khan Bhatti Minister of sports Punjab and youth affairs Pakistan on Tuesday said that Tehreek e Insaaf was paying much focus and diverting its all possible resources to youth to encourage and promote sports culture sports which was the need of hours.

In a telephonic talk with APP, he said that the Prime minister of Pakistan Imran khan has a vision to upgrade youth in recreational activities. Taimoor Bhatti said that promotion of sports culture among the young generation was our top priority and we were encouraging and honoring top performers of all games and sport board Punjab has started its full fledged sports activities after a visible decrease in coronavirus pandemic.

He said that government was spending huge funds for the promotion of sports,which reflects deep love of PTI with sports .Minister also said that as many as 20 sports projects were under way in Bahawalpur,21 each in Gujranwala and Faisalabad,15 each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha,18 each in Multan,DG khan ,17 each in Lahore and 10 other sport schemes in Sahiwal.

He said"Early completion of these projects have been directed,and over a dozen of sports projects will be completed soon." The Minister maintained"Thousands of jobs will also been created through these projects.He said that these sport activities will play an important role in tracing and nurturing fresh talent in Punjab."Minister also said that sports board Punjab was taking all possible steps to promote sports culture in Punjab. Rai Taimoor khan also stated that incumbent government was also allocating more funds for up gradation of stadiums and 25 new sports complexes were planed at tehsil levels which would help to create new avenues for youths.

The Minister said that sport ministry was striving hard to provide best sports facilities to talented male and female players across the Punjab.