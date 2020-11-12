PTI government working for revival of hockey: Qasim Suri

National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working for revival of sports including the national game hockey in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working for revival of sports including the national game hockey in the country.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) headquarters here on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a definite plan for the revival of hockey in the country, adding that sports were very close to the heart of the premier.

"The government wants to restore lost glory of the national game", he said adding that "hockey won many laurels for the country in the Olympics, World Cup and the Champions trophy", he responded to a question.

The deputy speaker also hinted at promoting regional hockey teams to ensure good competitions, fan support and sponsorship after the successful launch of regional cricket in the country.

"The government will support PHF in holding a hockey league on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)", he responded. He said the hockey league will improve financial status of the hocket players in the country.

To a question, Suri said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was free to investigate any alleged corruption in PHF affairs in the past, adding that the current management was working voluntarily.

He hailed former hockey players who have been serving the cause of national sport, adding that the current management has the ideas and the will to work for the glory of the game and the government would stand behind them.

Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa and Heacd Coach Pakistan Hockey team Khawaja Junaid were also present.