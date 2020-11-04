UrduPoint.com
PTI Peshawar Inter Club Badminton Championship Ends

Wed 04th November 2020

PTI Peshawar Inter Club Badminton Championship ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :PTI Peshawar Inter-Club Badminton Championship concluded with Umair and Saqib won the glittering final trophy here at Landi Arbab Badminton Hall on Wednesday.

Special guest former Nazim Peshawar Asim Khan distributed prizes among the winners. According to details, in the final of Inter-Club Badminton Championship held at Landi Arbab Peshawar, Umair and Saqib won the trophy by defeating Bilal and Zabey after a tough contest.

Former Nazim Peshawar Asim Khan was the guest during the final match. He was accompanied by former Youth Councilor Peshawar Waseem Akram, President Peshawar District Badminton Association Sadaqat Shah, Sheikh Ziaullah, Sheikh Arshad, Sheikh Naseem, Zeeshan, Hayatullah, Masood and Tahir were present on the occasion.

A total of 64 players of badminton clubs participated. On the occasion, former Asim Khan congratulated the winning players and organizers and said that according to the party manifesto, sports opportunities are being provided for the youth, more steps for the promotion of sports and players.

Pakistan Champion Masood Ahmed, Tahir Khan, Uzair, Shahan, Hamza Ibrahim. International coach Hayatullah was given a shields for their appreciation and recogonition of their services. In the first semi-final of the championship, Bilal and Zabih defeated Emad and Johar by 3-0 while in the second semi-final, Umair and Saqib defeated Sanaullah and Shabbir by3-1.

