Open Menu

PTI Several Leaders Detained By Police From Outside Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:27 PM

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

Punjab police detained Ahmad Bakhshar, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of Sunni Ittehad Council

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) several leaders were detained by police outside Adiala Jail as they attempted to visit the party’s detained Founder Imran Khan.

Umar Ayub, opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser were among those who were detained.

Additionally, Punjab police detained Ahmad Bakhshar, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The police apprehended the leaders at the entrance of Adiala Jail and transferred them to the nearby Adiala police station. The detentions took place as PTI leaders sought to meet with Imran Khan, who has been held in Adiala Jail on charges related to various cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Police Station Jail Visit Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

18 minutes ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

34 minutes ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

43 minutes ago
 SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

56 minutes ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

4 hours ago
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

8 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

16 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

17 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports