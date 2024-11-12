PTI Several Leaders Detained By Police From Outside Adiala Jail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:27 PM
Punjab police detained Ahmad Bakhshar, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of Sunni Ittehad Council
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) several leaders were detained by police outside Adiala Jail as they attempted to visit the party’s detained Founder Imran Khan.
Umar Ayub, opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser were among those who were detained.
Additionally, Punjab police detained Ahmad Bakhshar, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council.
The police apprehended the leaders at the entrance of Adiala Jail and transferred them to the nearby Adiala police station. The detentions took place as PTI leaders sought to meet with Imran Khan, who has been held in Adiala Jail on charges related to various cases.
Recent Stories
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202518 minutes ago
-
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener17 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results19 hours ago
-
Pak stars ready to shine in inaugural Lanka T10 Super League19 hours ago
-
Kashif, Khurram shine against Sri Lanka A22 hours ago
-
Pakistan baseball team win United Arab Classic Baseball title23 hours ago
-
Rashid Latif praises Pakistan's Cricket team23 hours ago
-
U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Karachi22 hours ago
-
Pakistan to participate Special Olympics World Winter Games23 hours ago
-
Pakistan Scrabble team denied visas24 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated1 day ago
-
Pakistan win Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship; remains undefeated22 hours ago