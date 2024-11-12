PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) several leaders were detained by police outside Adiala Jail as they attempted to visit the party’s detained Founder Imran Khan.

Umar Ayub, opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser were among those who were detained.

Additionally, Punjab police detained Ahmad Bakhshar, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The police apprehended the leaders at the entrance of Adiala Jail and transferred them to the nearby Adiala police station. The detentions took place as PTI leaders sought to meet with Imran Khan, who has been held in Adiala Jail on charges related to various cases.