PTI Sports & Culture Federation to hold l competitions across Pakistan: Shahid Shinwari

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Cultural Federation Shahid Khan Shinwari Friday said that steps had been taken for holding various sports competitions across the country.

Addressing a press conference here at Media Center, Qayyum Sports Complex, he said that the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan was being carried forward and under his patronage PTI Sports and Cultural Federation, having representation from all over the country, would ensure healthy sports and culture activities.

In this regard, Peshawar and Islamabad regions had been set up, while Malakand, Hazara and South regions organizations would be announced very soon, he added.

He said that he had recently visited Malakand, Hazara and South Regions in which he met members of the assemblies, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani and other leaders and discussed in detail ways and means for promoting sports and culture activities in all the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said work was currently in progress at the central level for forming organization structure in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and AJK and it was hoped that these matters would be completed by November, after which organizations would be formed at the District, Town and UC levels with the aim of setting up nationwide.

He said that he would soon meet with the prime minister to request him to include this federation and organizations of all provinces in the Annual Grants of Pakistan Sports board.

He said that the government would extend full support to the PSB and all the provincial sports boards for the Annual Grants to the organization. He said that special grants would be released for the organization to hold provincial, national and international events.

He said, in 2016, the prime minister had talked about upgrading the existing sports facilities across the country and now upgradation had been continued. Sports facilities are being up-graded across the country with facilities including provision of flood lights, Astroturf, Tartan Track and indoor gymnasium.

He said that other projects including 1000 Ground Project were commendable. "It should be in accordance with the standards so that there is no problem in holding international level competitions at every venue easily," Shahid Khan said.

He said that soon international level competitions would be organized. Plans for Pak-Afghan Friendship Sports Festival were also under consideration, he added.

Former national footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari also announced that the plan of Pakistan Football League was also under consideration and it was hoped that Pakistan Super Football League would be held in the country next year.