UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTV Strikes Deal With Indian Broadcasters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

PTV strikes deal with Indian broadcasters

Surprisingly, PTV has inked agreement with Indian broadcasters without taking Ministry of Information and Broadcasting into confidence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Pakistan Television (ptv) signed an agreement with Indian broadcasters on Tuesday.

The sources said that teh agreement was signed even without taking the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting into confidence.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

India Agreement PTV

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram speaks up about banning indoor dini ..

7 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Rad ..

15 minutes ago

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projec ..

23 minutes ago

RCB hygiene check; 27 notices issued to food outle ..

4 minutes ago

South Sudan's President May Visit Russia in Second ..

4 minutes ago

Caterer Compass says profits plunge on pandemic

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.