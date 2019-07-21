PU alumni wins South Asia Physique Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Usman Umer, an alumni of the Punjab University and coach of the PU Body Building Club, has brought laurels for Pakistan and the PU by winning South Asian Physique Championship 2019, held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

According to a PU spokesperson, Umer won championship by defeating traditional rival India in the competition, while Bhutan secured the third position. By winning the competition, Usman Umer has been declared the best physique holder in South Asia.

On winning the competition, the national anthem of Pakistan was played which raised Pakistan's flag to new heights in sports.

Usman Umer was a student of MSc Sports Sciences at the PU Department of Sports Sciences. He had earned a gold medal in his studies in 2012, while PU Additional Director Sports Zubair Butt selected him as coach of the PU Body Building Club seven years ago. Usman won the titles of Mr Punjab and Mr Pakistan in 2017, and also clinched prestigious Yahya Classic title in 2019.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has congratulated Usman Umer on his achievement. He said Usman Umer was pride of Pakistan and such heroes are contributing to bringing Pakistan's name into limelight.