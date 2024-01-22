PU students win cycling championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab university Women's cycling team clinched the trophy in 11th All Pakistan Interuniversity women cycling champion 2023-24’ at Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore.

Thirteen teams participated in the championship in which Ms.

Uswa from Punjab University was the best cyclist of the championship.

Similarly, PU Gymnastic Team got 2nd position in 20th All Pakistan Intervarsity Gymnastic Championship 2023-24 at Government College University Lahore. Twelve teams participated in the event. PU Director sports Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt congratulated the teams and officials on the achievements.