Open Menu

PU Students Win Cycling Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PU students win cycling championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab university Women's cycling team clinched the trophy in 11th All Pakistan Interuniversity women cycling champion 2023-24’ at Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore.

Thirteen teams participated in the championship in which Ms.

Uswa from Punjab University was the best cyclist of the championship.

Similarly, PU Gymnastic Team got 2nd position in 20th All Pakistan Intervarsity Gymnastic Championship 2023-24 at Government College University Lahore. Twelve teams participated in the event. PU Director sports Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt congratulated the teams and officials on the achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Punjab Cycling GCU Women Event All From Best

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

44 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

53 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports