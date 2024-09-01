PU Students Win I-Day Karate Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published September 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The students of Punjab University (PU) Hailey College of Commerce HCC) karate club have won the team trophy at the Independence Day Karate Championship 2024, held at Shehbaz Sharif Indoor Sports Complex.
The team clinched an impressive haul of seven gold medals, three silver medals, and five bronze medals.
Earlier, HCC’s student Zarqa Khan secured two gold medals at the Asian Indoor Rowing Championship, held in
Malaysia. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and HCC Principal Prof Dr. Hafiz Zafar Ahmad
congratulated the winning players over their achievements.
The contributions of individuals behind these successes were also recognised. President of Sports Atiqur Rahman, coach of the Hailey Karate Club Nimra Dastgeer Khan, Coordinator of Societies Arzam Hussain, Sports Director PU Zubair Butt, Estate Officer Sardar Shakeel and Sports Director HCC Nadeem Munir were all lauded for their unwavering support and dedication in guiding HCC to these prestigious victories. This celebration marks a significant chapter in HCC's sports history, with both the rowing and karate teams setting new benchmarks for excellence.
