LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A team of the Punjab University has won the women table tennis championship organised by Sargodha University.

In the team event, PU bagged gold while silver in double and gold and silver in the single event. PU team manager Tahira Saleem and Sargodha University's Director Mahar Ahmad Haral appreciated the performance of the players.