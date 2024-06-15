Open Menu

PU Women Cricket Team Wins 1st PCB Tournament

Published June 15, 2024

PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament

Punjab University Women Cricket Team on Saturday won the title of the 1st PCB University Cricket Tournament held at COMSAT University here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab University Women Cricket Team on Saturday won the title of the 1st PCB University Cricket Tournament held at COMSAT University here.

Teams from four regions participated in the competitions, in which the PU’s Women Cricket Team remained

undefeated. PU Director Sports Muhammad Zubair Butt congratulated the women players on this

wonderful achievement.

