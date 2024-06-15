PU Women Cricket Team Wins 1st PCB Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Punjab University Women Cricket Team on Saturday won the title of the 1st PCB University Cricket Tournament held at COMSAT University here
Teams from four regions participated in the competitions, in which the PU’s Women Cricket Team remained
undefeated. PU Director Sports Muhammad Zubair Butt congratulated the women players on this
wonderful achievement.
