PU Women Team Wins Trophy In Swimming
Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM
Punjab University female students participated in the 12th Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Inter-University Swimming Championship
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Punjab University female students participated in the 12th Higher education Commission of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Inter-University Swimming Championship and
won the first position.
The boys won the third position in the forty-third championship.
Additional Director sports Mr Zubair Butt was the manager of the men’s team and Ms Hurria Hussain
was the manager of women’s team in the events.