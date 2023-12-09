Open Menu

PU Women Team Wins Trophy In Swimming

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

Punjab University female students participated in the 12th Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Inter-University Swimming Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Punjab University female students participated in the 12th Higher education Commission of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Inter-University Swimming Championship and

won the first position.

The boys won the third position in the forty-third championship.

Additional Director sports Mr Zubair Butt was the manager of the men’s team and Ms Hurria Hussain

was the manager of women’s team in the events.

