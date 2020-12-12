UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pucovski Ruled Out, Harris Called Up To Aussie Test Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Pucovski ruled out, Harris called up to Aussie Test squad

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Will Pucovski was Saturday ruled out of Australia's first Test against India after failing to sufficiently recover from a concussion, with Marcus Harris called up as his replacement.

Pucovski had been expected to make his debut and open the innings in Adelaide from December 17 alongside the out-of-form Joe Burns after David Warner was ruled out with an injured adductor muscle.

But the 22-year-old, who whacked back-to-back double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season, was struck on the helmet during a warm-up match between India A and Australia A during the week.

Due to his history of concussion injuries, selectors are taking no chances.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the Test squad," said National Selector Trevor Hohns.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

"We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test." Harris made his debut against India at Adelaide two years ago and has played nine Tests, but not since Australia retained the Ashes in England last year.

He is back in the frame after scoring 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Shield matches this season.

Australia are still sweating on the fitness of young allrounder Cameron Green, who was firming for a Test debut until he too suffered a blow to the head.

Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge late Friday said he had a mild concussion and was being monitored.

Related Topics

India Injured Australia Doctor Young Adelaide David Same Sheffield December From Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

11 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

11 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

11 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

11 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.