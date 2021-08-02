Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her top form at Tokyo 2020 and delivered the first Olympic athletics gold for her country winning the women's 100m hurdles final here on Monday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her top form at Tokyo 2020 and delivered the first Olympic athletics gold for her country winning the women's 100m hurdles final here on Monday.

Camacho-Quinn finished the race in 12.37 seconds after breaking the Olympic record in the semifinals on Sunday with 12.26.

World record-holder Kendra Harrison of the United States came second in 12.52, followed by Jamaican Megan Tapper with 12.55.

Camacho-Quinn had failed to make the finals at Rio 2016 after hitting a hurdle during her semifinal.

"I need to let it go," said Camacho-Quinn after the final on Monday, "Yesterday before the semifinal I had a breakdown, but I don't want the same thing to happen again.

" In the men's long jump final, Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou's last jump won him the gold medal.

Tentoglou leaped 8.41m on his final attempt to tie Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, winning the gold medal with a second-best just of 8.15m, ahead of Echevarria's 8.09m.

"Last attempt, I told myself to calm down and do a normal jump. I didn't expect it could be so big," said Tentoglou. "I consider myself lucky. I was not lucky to jump 8.41m on the last attempt but I was lucky to win."Echevarria also wanted to make the last attempt but was unable to finish due to injury. His teammate Maykel Masso took bronze with 8.21m.Chinese long jumper Huang Changzhou ranked 10th with 7.72m.