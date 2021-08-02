UrduPoint.com

Puerto Rico Bags Its First Olympic Athletics Gold In Women's 100m Hurdles

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Puerto Rico bags its first Olympic athletics gold in women's 100m hurdles

Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her top form at Tokyo 2020 and delivered the first Olympic athletics gold for her country winning the women's 100m hurdles final here on Monday

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her top form at Tokyo 2020 and delivered the first Olympic athletics gold for her country winning the women's 100m hurdles final here on Monday.

Camacho-Quinn finished the race in 12.37 seconds after breaking the Olympic record in the semifinals on Sunday with 12.26.

World record-holder Kendra Harrison of the United States came second in 12.52, followed by Jamaican Megan Tapper with 12.55.

Camacho-Quinn had failed to make the finals at Rio 2016 after hitting a hurdle during her semifinal.

"I need to let it go," said Camacho-Quinn after the final on Monday, "Yesterday before the semifinal I had a breakdown, but I don't want the same thing to happen again.

" In the men's long jump final, Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou's last jump won him the gold medal.

Tentoglou leaped 8.41m on his final attempt to tie Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, winning the gold medal with a second-best just of 8.15m, ahead of Echevarria's 8.09m.

"Last attempt, I told myself to calm down and do a normal jump. I didn't expect it could be so big," said Tentoglou. "I consider myself lucky. I was not lucky to jump 8.41m on the last attempt but I was lucky to win."Echevarria also wanted to make the last attempt but was unable to finish due to injury. His teammate Maykel Masso took bronze with 8.21m.Chinese long jumper Huang Changzhou ranked 10th with 7.72m.

Related Topics

China Changzhou Tokyo Same United States Cuba Greece Women Sunday 2016 2020 Gold Olympics Bronze Top Race

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

1 minute ago
 PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fru ..

PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fruits: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

1 minute ago
 Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $ ..

Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4B

1 minute ago
 HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards ..

HEC chalks out plan for providing Int'l standards training to its employees

4 minutes ago
 Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing b ..

Biles returns to Olympic competition for closing beam final

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.