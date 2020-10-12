Pulev confirms Joshua bout set for December 12 in London

Kubrat Pulev confirmed on Monday that he will face the world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a title bout on December 12

Sofia, October 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020): Kubrat Pulev confirmed on Monday that he will face the world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a title bout on December 12.

Britain's Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Pulev on June 20, with a second date in July also mooted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's official: Pulev vs.

Joshua on December 12 in London," Pulev posted on his official webpage on Monday, adding that the date and place were final and the contract had been signed.

"There is no way back, no postponement, no rescheduling! (...) Let the better one win!" Pulev later posted in his profile on the social media Facebook.

He did not mention if the bout will be behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions as earlier expected, prompting Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn to say he was willing to move the fight to the middle East if an audience is allowed there.