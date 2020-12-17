UrduPoint.com
Pumas Winger Cordero Signs New Bordeaux-Begles Deal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pumas winger Cordero signs new Bordeaux-Begles deal

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina winger Santiago Cordero has signed a two-year contract extension with Bordeaux-Begles, the French side said on Thursday.

Cordero, 27, who made the last of his 38 Test appearances in November's first win over New Zealand, originally joined the Top 14 outfit from Exeter Chiefs in 2019.

"Hello dear supporters, I'm very happy to announce that I'm staying at Bordeaux-Begles," Cordero said in a video posted by the club.

"Take care and Merry Christmas to everyone," he added.

The former Jaguares three-quarters has scored 12 tries in 21 appearances since arriving at Stade Chaban Delmas, includin the winner in last Friday's European Champions Cup victory at Northampton Saints.

