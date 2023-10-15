Punjab A, B & Police, Navy emerge victorious in National Hockey C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Punjab B, Punjab A, Punjab Police, and Pakistan Navy earned victories in the 67th AWT National Hockey Championship at Lt. Gen. Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Punjab B beat Balochistan by 13-0. Hasan Shahbaz stood out for Punjab B, scoring 4 goals, with Shah Jahan, Amjad Ali, and Danesh adding to the tally. The match was supervised by Irfan Tahir, Fahad Ali Khan, and Rizwan Khan.

Punjab A defeated Sindh B by 8-4 in the second match. Ahmad Raza starred for Punjab A, scoring a hat-trick, while Saeed Babar, Yasser Hasim, and Aamer Sahil each contributed a goal. Sindh B's efforts were led by Ishtiaq, Javaid, and Imad, each netting a goal. The match was overseen by Asad Abbas, Mohammad Bilal, and Abdul Sattar.

In the third match, Punjab Police outplayed Islamabad by 4-1. Tauseef, Rashid, Atif, and Zahid Khan scored for Punjab Police, while Adil netted the sole goal for Islamabad. The match was officiated by Muhammad Salim Anwar Hussain and Officer Ali Khan.

In the fourth match, the Pakistan Navy downed Rangers by 4-2. Basharat, Rana Waleed, Haris, and Osman Ali showcased exceptional performances for the Pakistan Navy. Dawood scored both goals for the Rangers. The match was officiated by umpires Zahid Hameed, Ameer Hamza, and reserve umpire Wasim Abbas.

Pakistan Army will take on Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh A will face off against Rangers, Islamabad will clash with Balochistan B, Wapda will compete against Police, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will go head-to-head against Pakistan Customs on Monday.