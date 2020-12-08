Punjab-A enter into grand final after beating Balochistan 7-1 in U16 Games Hockey

Punjab-A took berth into the grand final after recording a stamping 7-1 victory against spirited Balochistan-A in the first semi-final of the ongoing Under-16 Games Hockey Championship being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab-A took berth into the grand final after recording a stamping 7-1 victory against spirited Balochistan-A in the first semi-final of the ongoing Under-16 Games Hockey Championship being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior, Olympian Khalid Hamid, Olympian Rahim Khan, Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak graced the occasion as guests. President KP Hockey Association and former Chairman Pakistan Competition Committee, Syed Zahir Shah, Chairman and former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Before the start of the match the players were introduced to the visiting hockey Olympian.

Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior lauded the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding Under-16 Games in which players in various Games have been provided due opportunities to show their hidden talent. He said it is good opportunities for the hockey players from all across the country to be part of the Under-16 Hockey wherein top 12 teams are taking part.

He also urged upon the other provinces to start similar kinds of activities for the youth so that they could search out new talent. He also appreciated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for laying nine Astro-Turf all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including historical Islamia College Peshawar.

Speaking on this occasion, DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disclosed that currently work on laying of new Astro-Turf at Islamia College, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Kolachi Sports Complex Dera Ismail Khan, Kabal Ground, Swat continued.

Asfandyar Khan said that the Turf of Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium and Abbottabad Hockey Complex would soon be replaced.

He said developing infrastructure under the Prime Minister 1000 Projects are continuing in full swing and soon youth across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given much updated facilities of playing.

Earlier, the match was started on fast tempo and Balochistan jolted Punjab-A team by taking the lead in the very 5th minute when full-back Tariq Khan sounded the board with his forceful hit on the very first penalty corner.

The early lead injected new vigor in the rank of Balochistan who made incisive rallies of attacks and got two more penalty corners in the 16th and 21st minute but this time Punjab-A goal-keeper thwarted all attacks and did not allow Balochistan further to take any lead.

It was the first quarter when Balochistan was leading by 1-0. In the second quarter Punjab-A managed their position and scored three quick goals inside left Abu Zar on the field to make the tally 3-1.

When Abu Zar slammed in three goals in a row, the Balochistan team went down and only defended their goal-post. Punjab scored four more goals through right winger Ammad in the 35th and 45th minute while Ramzan and center forward Ahmad scored one goal each in the 56th and 59th minute to make the tally 7-1.

Punjab-A fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow Balochistan to strike back and thus won the match. The second semi-final will be played between Punjab-C and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A on Wednesday while the final will be played on Thursday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman will grace the occasion as chief guest at the final and prize distribution ceremony.