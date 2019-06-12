Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th June 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship will be held from June 15 under the aegis of Sports board Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Swimming Association at Gujrat Gymkhana Club pool.

All arrangements have been completed to hold the event in a befitting manner under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Nadeem Sarwar here on Wednesday said that the competition will be an ideal event for young swimmers of the province to demonstrate their swimming talent and technique. "Sports Board Punjab will hold more such events in different games in future to identity new talent in various disciplines," he added.

He said Punjab has plenty of talent in various sports disciplines and Sports Board Punjab will continue to make effective efforts to nurture this valuable talent.

According to details, the swimmers of Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age groups will feature in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m free style events during the championship scheduled to commence at 4.00pm on June 15, 2019 at the above-mentioned venue.

Each swimmer can participate in maximum four events during the championship.

An age scrutiny committee will carry out the scrutiny the participating swimmers to ascertain the age before the swimming competitions.

