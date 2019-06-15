Punjab age group swimming to get underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship is set to commence under the auspices of sports Department Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Swimming Association tomorrow, Saturday at Gujrat Gymkhana Club Swimming.

Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar will grace the occasion as the chief guest. All the arrangements have been completed to hold the All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship in an appropriate manner.

Director General Sports Punjab said here on Friday that the event will provide an ideal opportunity to budding swimmers of the province to display their swimming potential. "Swimming is a popular sport of the world and our swimmers take part in this game with great passion.

Sports Department Punjab will provide best facilities to the participating swimmers during the championship," he added.

According to details, the swimmers of Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age groups will feature in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m free style events during the championship scheduled to commence at 4.00pm on June 15, 2019 at the above-mentioned venue.

An age scrutiny committee will carry out the scrutiny of the participating swimmers to ascertain the age before the swimming competitions. Every swimmer is allowed to feature in maximum four events during the championship.