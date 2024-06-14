Punjab allocates Rs 7600m for sports, youth affairs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 7600 million in the financial year 2024-25 to develop sports infrastructure in the province, encourage sports activities and promote sports culture amongst the youth through Khelta Punjab and other sports friendly initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the budgetary document released here on Thursday, out of Rs. 7600 million, Rs. 645 million have been earmarked for the on-going schemes and Rs. 6955 million for the new schemes for the FY 2024-25.

The allocation of hefty sums of money for the rehabilitation of sports facilities in the length and breadth of the province is sure to revive sports culture in the province and will help engage the youth in healthy activities.

Among the key on-going schemes include provision of hockey facilities in Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, athletics tracks in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, construction of swimming pools, high performance centers in Faisalabad and Sialkot, besides the district development package for different districts.

Under the Khelta Punjab initiative of the New Schemes, an amount of Rs. 2000 million will be incurred on the construction of sports complexes in various tehsils of Punjab during the FY 2024-24 while a total of Rs. 7470 million will be spent over the next three years.

An amount of Rs. 4 billion has been earmarked for various schemes under the Chief Minister’s Initiative with rehabilitation of various sports facilities, sports administration offices and other sports infrastructures throughout the province.

An amount of Rs. 300 million has been set aside for the provision of missing basic infrastructures in North and South Punjab.

Completion of International Squash Complex at the Nishter Sports complex is also part of the new schemes and an amount of Rs, 500 million has been allocated.