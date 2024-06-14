Punjab Allocates Rs 7600m For Sports, Youth Affairs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 14, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 7600 million in the financial year 2024-25 to develop sports infrastructure in the province, encourage sports activities and promote sports culture amongst the youth through Khelta Punjab and other sports friendly initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to the budgetary document released here on Thursday, out of Rs. 7600 million, Rs. 645 million have been earmarked for the on-going schemes and Rs. 6955 million for the new schemes for the FY 2024-25.
The allocation of hefty sums of money for the rehabilitation of sports facilities in the length and breadth of the province is sure to revive sports culture in the province and will help engage the youth in healthy activities.
Among the key on-going schemes include provision of hockey facilities in Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, athletics tracks in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, construction of swimming pools, high performance centers in Faisalabad and Sialkot, besides the district development package for different districts.
Under the Khelta Punjab initiative of the New Schemes, an amount of Rs. 2000 million will be incurred on the construction of sports complexes in various tehsils of Punjab during the FY 2024-24 while a total of Rs. 7470 million will be spent over the next three years.
An amount of Rs. 4 billion has been earmarked for various schemes under the Chief Minister’s Initiative with rehabilitation of various sports facilities, sports administration offices and other sports infrastructures throughout the province.
An amount of Rs. 300 million has been set aside for the provision of missing basic infrastructures in North and South Punjab.
Completion of International Squash Complex at the Nishter Sports complex is also part of the new schemes and an amount of Rs, 500 million has been allocated.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Football League to commence on Oct 15: Chairman PFL2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherlands3 hours ago
-
Weather may ruin Pakistan’s chances of qualification to Super Eight3 hours ago
-
Netherlands opt to field v Bangladesh in T20 World Cup4 hours ago
-
Terzic quits as coach of Champions League finalists Dortmund7 hours ago
-
Pak athlete to feature in Asian Throwing C'ship10 hours ago
-
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 202411 hours ago
-
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded1 day ago
-
Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure1 day ago
-
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 861 day ago
-
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead1 day ago
-
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile1 day ago