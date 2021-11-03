Punjab Amateur Golf Championship to start from Nov 5

Punjab Amateur Golf Championship 2021 will start on November 5 at Sunset Golf Club Bahawalpur. The championship will continue till November 7.

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Amateur Golf Championship 2021 will start on November 5 at Sunset Golf Club Bahawalpur. The championship will continue till November 7.

The aim of this championship is to promote healthy sports activities in Pakistan especially in South Punjab.

Golf players from different parts of the country will take part in this competition.

More than 80 golfers will participate in the championship.