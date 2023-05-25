Punjab athletes take their tally to 26 medals in 34th National Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Showing outstanding performance, Punjab sports teams have so far won 26 medals, including six silver and 20 bronze medals in 34th National Games in Quetta, according to a release issued on Thursday.

According to the information made available here by the Sports board Punjab, overall Punjab athletes added eight medals including two silver and six bronze to their National Games medals tally.

Punjab judo team won four medals including two silver and two bronze. Mohammad Ehtsham and Bano Butt won silver medals in -60kg and -44kg weight categories. While Atrooba and Adnan Maqbool won bronze medals in -48kg and -50kg weight categories, respectively.

In karate, Punjab's Khadija won bronze medal.

In table tennis, Punjab team beat Pak Navy by 3-0 in round match on Thursday.

In first match, Mohsin Raza beat Asim 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 11-3, In second match, Awais Hassan beat Ramzan 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.

In third match, Zain Pervaiz beat Talha 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.

In taekwondo, Punjab players Samra Zafar and Aqsa Asif clinched bronze medals in -49kg and -73kg weight categories, respectively.

In wushu, Punjab's Ajmal, Mehreen, Abdullah, Shaheen and Junaid reached the semifinals in National Games.

In basketball, Punjab team defeated Navy with the margin of 66-63.