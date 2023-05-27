UrduPoint.com

Punjab Athletes Win 2 More Gold Medals At 34th National Games

Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Expanding their medals tally, the Punjab athletes won two more gold medals at the 34th National Games on Saturday. Overall Punjab athletes have won 44 medals including three gold medals so far in the ongoing National Games

According to information made available here by the Sports board Punjab, Punjab's wrestler Abdullah annexed a gold medal in the men's 65kg weight category. He defeated experienced players from HEC, Wapda and Railways team on his way to win the coveted gold medal.

According to information made available here by the Sports board Punjab, Punjab's wrestler Abdullah annexed a gold medal in the men's 65kg weight category. He defeated experienced players from HEC, Wapda and Railways team on his way to win the coveted gold medal.

Punjab's Samreen stunned Army's Naureen to bag another gold medal in women's wushu Tai-Chi event making it three gold medals in just two days' time. Earlier, Punjab's 14-year-old swimmer Mohid Sadiq Lone clinched the gold medal in men's 200m backstroke at Punjab International Swimming Complex on Friday.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail congratulated Punjab's medal winners and urged them to do extra hard work and win more medals in the remaining sports competitions of National Games.

According to details, Punjab's swimmers won three bronze medals on Saturday. Rayyan Sadiq Lone and Daud Nawaz won bronze medals in 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly heats respectively while Mohid Sadiq Lone, Rayyan Sadiq Lone, Amman Rehman Khawar and Aryan Rehman Khawar won bronze medal in 4x200 freestyle relay event in the National Games swimming event being staged here at Punjab Swimming Complex.

In wushu men's Tai-Chi event, Punjab's Asad Ali won silver medal while Abdul Raheem secured a bronze medal in men's wushu Chan-Quan competition. Punjab's Maham also clinched the bronze medal for her team in women's wushu Chan-Quan contest.

In weightlifting, Punjab's Wafia Khalid won bronze medal in 87kg weight category while, in wrestling, Punjab's Abu Ubaida and Sharjeel added two more bronze medals in 57kg and 79kg weight categories respectively.

