Punjab athletics contingent to achieve success in Inter-Provincial U-16 Athletics Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said Punjab athletics contingent is expected to achieve sufficient success in the upcoming Inter-Provincial Under-16 (Boys and Girls) Athletics Championship Peshawar 2020.

He said this while talking to media at Punjab Stadium where Sports board Punjab conducted Punjab contingent's trials for the said championship here on Monday.

Inter-Provincial Under-16 (Boys and Girls) Athletics Championship 2020 is scheduled to be held at Peshawar from Nov 28 to Dec 2020.

DG, SBP and other officials also witnessed the trials and lauded the performance of young athletes.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Development Director Asian Athletics Association and Secretary General Punjab Athletics Association Salman Iqbal Butt, Divisional Sports Officers – Nadeem Qaiser (Lahore), Rana Nadeem Anjum(Multan), Kh Saif (Gujranwala), Attaur Rehman (DG Khan), Maqsoodul Hasan (Bahawalpur), Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, SBP consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and a large number of male and female athletes were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that Punjab's 32-member contingent including 16 boys and 12 girls will feature in the championship.

"Punjab athletes are quite talented and they can win plenty of medals in Peshawar's grand championship".

Answering a question, he said that Punjab's athletes will participate in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 4x100m relay, 4x400m Relay, Long Jump, High Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Shot Putt, 110m Hurdle (boys) and 100m Hurdle (girls) disciplines during the mega event.

"Around 150 boys and girls took part in the trials and the selected athletes will undergo a 4-day training camp before departing to Peshawar. Our selectors are picking the athletes on merit in the presence of all Divisional Sports Officers of the province," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that Sports Board Punjab was going to establish an athletics academy at Punjab Stadium to promote the game of athletics in Punjab province next month. "Athletes of 18 years or younger will get training at Sports Board Punjab's athletics academy. Sports Board Punjab's athletics academy will play a key role in polishing the athletics skills of young athletes of the province. Expert coaches will impart training to young athletes at the academy. We are quite confident to produce several quality athletes through our athletics academy", he added.