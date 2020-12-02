UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab, Balochistan, KP White & Red Teams Qualify For Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Punjab, Balochistan, KP White & Red teams qualify for semi-finals

The Inter-Provincial Football Tournament in connection with the ongoing Under-16 National Junior Games at Peshawar's Tahmas Football Ground KP White, KP Red, Balochistan and Punjab moved to the semi-final here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Inter-Provincial Football Tournament in connection with the ongoing Under-16 National Junior Games at Peshawar's Tahmas Football Ground KP White, KP Red, Balochistan and Punjab moved to the semi-final here on Wednesday.

Although Sindh team was declared the favorite before the match, KP team kept its grip on the match from the beginning to the end. Neither team was able to score in the first half.

However, after scoring a goal, a new life came to the KP team and after scoring three more goals.

Safiullah scored two goals while KP scored a goal. Earlier, KP won the match against Balochistan by 1-0. Kenan Ahmed scored the only goal of the match. Before that, KP White defeated Punjab by 1-0. Punjab and Balochistan have reached the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played between Punjab and KP Red while the second semi-final will be played between KP White and Balochistan on Thursday.

More Stories From Sports

