Punjab basketball players to show good performance in Games: DG Sports Board Punjab

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Friday that Punjab basketball players would demonstrate fine performance in the upcoming 33rd National Games, being held in Peshawar next month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Friday that Punjab basketball players would demonstrate fine performance in the upcoming 33rd National Games, being held in Peshawar next month.

He said the trials of Punjab basketball team were conducted purely on merit and the best available talent was selected. "Only talented and fully fit players are eligible to participate in a mega event like National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November," he added.

Punjab Basketball Association conducted the trials at Nishtar Park Sport Complex Gymnasium Hall with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President Punjab Basketball Association Khalid Bashir and Maudood Jafri watched the trials.

As many as 49 players from seven divisions appeared in trials and 16 will be shortlisted for camp training and after assessing the form and fitness of players during camp training a 10-member boys' team will be finalised for the National Games.