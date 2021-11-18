UrduPoint.com

Punjab Boxing Coaching Camp From Nov 20

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A Punjab boxing coaching camp will commence here from Saturday, Nov 20, 2021.

Punjab Boxing Association Secretary Media Coordinators Muhammad Zubair, in a statement, said on Thursday that the boxing coaching camp would continue till Nov 28 in Olympian Usman Ullah Khan sports Hall of Kaleem Shaheed Park Narwala Road Faisalabad.

He said that 26 male and 10 female boxers belonging to Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions would be selected and imparted training.

Later on, the selected boxers would represent Punjab in DHA National Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in Lahore from November 30 to Dec 5, he added.

